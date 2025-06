The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Kildare 1-13

Fermanagh 0-9

KILDARE MAINTAINED their unbeaten record in the Tailteann Cup following a 1-13 to 0-9 victory over Fermanagh at Croke Park today.

The seven-point win flattered the Lilywhites as they’d only led by 0-7 to 0-6 at half-time and added just a single point in the first 20 minutes.

Limerick 2-18

Wicklow 1-17

Limerick will meet Kildare in the Tailteann Cup on 12 July after overcoming Wicklow today.

The Division 4 league champions looked down and out with less than 20 minutes to go, as they trailed by seven points, before mounting an impressive late comeback.

