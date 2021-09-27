#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 9°C Monday 27 September 2021
Winter Fuel Allowance payment begins this week as govt hints at widening eligibility net

The fuel allowance is an additional social welfare payment that is means-tested.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 27 Sep 2021, 6:21 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE WINTER FUEL allowance kicks in again from today and comes after the government has hinted at widening the scheme amid a surge in energy prices.

The Fuel Allowance consists of €28 per week for 28 weeks. Alternatively, it can be provided in two lump sum payments of €392 each. 

Households that have previously been paid the allowance should automatically be paid it again this year if they remain entitled but those who are newly eligible must apply.  

Only one Fuel Allowance can be paid per household and the Department of Social Protection has estimated that it will be paid to 370,000 households this year, an increase on last year’s 352,000. 

A budget of €292 million has been set aside for the Fuel Allowance this year with Minister Heather Humphreys saying that the payment plays “a vital role” in assisting families with heating costs.

Humphreys also added that concerns over energy prices and the role of the Fuel Allowance will play a part in negotiations for Budget 2022, which will be announced in two weeks’ time.  

“I am conscious that heating costs are a concern for many and that households have seen their bills increase and return to 2019 levels,” the minister said.

This will be an important factor for me as minister as I continue the Budget 2022 negotiations, along with my government colleagues.

The surge in energy prices this year has prompted concerns about the number of families who may struggle financially this winter. 

Speaking in the Dáil last week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that consideration would be given to making more families eligible for the winter Fuel Allowance. 

“We are all very aware of the increasing cost of fuel and how it is impacting on families, consumers and businesses,” he said.

“The fuel allowance kicks in again from next week.  In the context of the budget we will look both at the rate and widening the eligibility to cover more people.  We did that in relation to the pandemic unemployment payment last year so that would not be unprecedented. “

Rónán Duffy
