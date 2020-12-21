#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 21 December 2020
The winter solstice sunrise at Newgrange is being livestreamed this morning

The livestream is aimed at ensuring “everyone will be able to experience this wonderful phenomenon”.

By Sean Murray Monday 21 Dec 2020, 8:30 AM
https://jrnl.ie/5307429
Image: OPW
Image: OPW

THE WINTER SOLSTICE sunrise is being livestreamed this morning from the tomb chamber at Newgrange.

Newgrange, a passage tomb from the Neolithic era in Meath, usually hosts guests in the chamber each winter solstice for a coveted view of the sunrise aligning with the roof box into the passage.

The tomb, which is around 5,200 years old, is closed to visitors this winter due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Office of Public Works said that the livestream will mean “everyone will be able to experience this wonderful phenomenon”.

Members of the public were asked not to visit the site this morning as access would not be facilitated.

A number of new discoveries were made around Newgrange last year, including dozens of previously unknown monuments and possible Neolithic log boats in the river bed of the Boyne.

The livestream can be accessed here from 8.45am.

With reporting from Lauren Boland

