Mild weather to take a turn as cold conditions forecast this weekend

Some areas of the country will see snow.

THE JANUARY MILD spell is set to end as temperatures are expected to fall across the country as more changeable conditions return.

At least much of the weather will be observed from the windows of our homes as lockdown continues to chill our hopes of adventure.

Today will be mostly cloudy in Leinster and Ulster with patchy rain or drizzle, brighter in Munster and Connacht with sunny spells.

Later this evening, heavy rain will develop in the southwest and spread northeastwards, with a moderate westerly breeze. Temperatures will range from four to seven degrees Celsius in Ulster and eight to eleven degrees elsewhere.

Met Éireann has forecasted that the mercury will fall to freezing conditions as rain and sleet will spread from the West on Saturday.

Saturday night will be cold and mainly dry but with the clear spells there will be a “sharp frost” due to temperatures of one to two degrees Celsius.

Then Sunday will take a dramatic turn as eastward flowing rain and sleet will spread across the country in the morning – it is predicted that it will fall as snow in places.

“The rain and sleet will continue for the rest of the day and throughout Sunday night, with snow possible in Ulster.

“Highest daytime temperatures of one to four degrees for most areas and reaching six or seven in Munster with moderate to fresh easterly winds. They will fall to between 0 and 6 degrees on Sunday night, coldest in Ulster,” the forecaster predicts.

The outlook for next week is a mixed bag of unsettled weather. Monday is forecast to be a cold and mostly cloudy affair with more flurries of rain and sleet – the north will suffer snow fall. Temperatures will range from two to seven degrees.

A band of rain will spread northeastwards throughout the evening and night but will then develop into showers.

Tuesday will be milder with a series of breezy conditions and showers with the odd longer spell of rain. Highest temperatures of eight to ten degrees with fresh southerly winds.

Wednesday and Thursday will continue unsettled and breezy with further showers or longer spells of rain. Temperatures will range from seven to nine degrees Celsius.