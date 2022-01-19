Witness appeal after men force way into Co Sligo property and assault elderly man

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Co Sligo yesterday.

At around 7pm, a number of men forced their way into a property on the N59 in Skreen and assaulted a man in his 70s.

He was taken to Sligo University Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

A sum of cash was taken during the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are asking anyone who was in the Skreen / Dromard area from 4pm to 8pm yesterday who may have witnesses anything to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly keen for anyone who may have camera footage from the area at the time, including dash-cam, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.