GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Co Galway last month to come forward.

The three-car collision occurred on the afternoon of Sunday 18 May at Ballybane in Co Galway. Gardaí and emergency services responded to the scene at Clareview Park at approximately 2:50pm.

The driver of one vehicle, a man in his 40s, was in a collision with two other cars. All three drivers were brought to hospital, where the man in 40s ultimately passed away.

Advertisement

He was subsequently named locally as father-of-two Aidan McNern. Mr McNern was originally from Donegal but had been living in Galway for a number of years.

There were no other injuries reported.

“Road users who were in the area between 2:30pm and 3pm and may have camera footage, including dash-cam recordings, are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí,” a statement from gardaí said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.