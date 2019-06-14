Appeal for witnesses following alleged racial abuse of family on Belfast to Dublin train

GARDAÍ IN DUNDALK are appealing for witnesses following an alleged incident of racial abuse on a train travelling from Belfast to Dublin.

The alleged incident happened last Sunday when a family were traveling on the 7.05pm train from Belfast to Dublin.

At around 8.15pm, a male boarded the train at Dundalk. It is alleged he began to racially abuse the family.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are asking that anyone with information in relation to this incident contact investigating gardaí at Dundalk Garda Station.

They are particularly looking to contact anyone who may have mobile phone footage or a voice recording of the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.