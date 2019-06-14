This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 14 June, 2019
Appeal for witnesses following alleged racial abuse of family on Belfast to Dublin train

The alleged incident happened last Sunday when a family were traveling on the 7.05pm train.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 14 Jun 2019, 7:38 PM
File photo
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ IN DUNDALK are appealing for witnesses following an alleged incident of racial abuse on a train travelling from Belfast to Dublin. 

The alleged incident happened last Sunday when a family were traveling on the 7.05pm train from Belfast to Dublin. 

At around 8.15pm, a male boarded the train at Dundalk. It is alleged he began to racially abuse the family. 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are asking that anyone with information in relation to this incident contact investigating gardaí at Dundalk Garda Station. 

They are particularly looking to contact anyone who may have mobile phone footage or a voice recording of the incident. 

Anyone with information can contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. 

