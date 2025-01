A WOMAN IN her 40s has died following a fire at a house in Tallaght on Monday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the fire at a property in Hunters Lane, Ballycullen, Dublin 24, shortly after 10pm on Monday.

Advertisement

The sole occupant of the residence, a woman in her 40s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Dublin City Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination is set to take place.

Gardaí said in a statment that they are investigating the circumstances of “this tragic incident”, adding that a family liaison officer has been assigned to support the next of kin.