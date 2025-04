A WOMAN IN her 60s has died after being struck by a lorry while she was walking in Co Mayo.

The incident happened on Rathbawn Road in Castlebar at around 9.55am this morning.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the lorry has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

The road was closed for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. It has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and were travelling in the area between 9.30am and 10am are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 9038200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.