Woman (70s) killed after being struck by a car in Co Monaghan

A WOMAN IN her 70s has died after being struck by a car in Co Monaghan.

The incident occurred at around 10.45pm last night on the R183 Newbliss Road at Clonavilla in Clones, Co Monaghan.

The female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardaí said no other injuries were reported.

The R183 at Clonavilla is currently closed and local diversions are in place pending an examination by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and were travelling on the Newbliss Road (R183) in the Clonavilla area between 10pm and 11pm last night are asked to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.