Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 9 April 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Alamy Stock Photo File photo.
# Clones
Woman (70s) killed after being struck by a car in Co Monaghan
The incident occurred on the R183 at Clonavilla at around 10.45pm last night.
2.3k
3
48 minutes ago

A WOMAN IN her 70s has died after being struck by a car in Co Monaghan.

The incident occurred at around 10.45pm last night on the R183 Newbliss Road at Clonavilla in Clones, Co Monaghan.

The female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardaí said no other injuries were reported.

The R183 at Clonavilla is currently closed and local diversions are in place pending an examination by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and were travelling on the Newbliss Road (R183) in the Clonavilla area between 10pm and 11pm last night are asked to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     