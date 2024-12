A WOMAN IN her 70s has been seriously injured after a hit-and-run incident in Co Louth.

The collision occurred on the Armagh Road (R177) at the junction with the Toberona Road in Dundalk shortly after 1pm on Sunday.

The car the woman was driving was struck by an SUV, which had been stolen earlier.

She was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda to be treated for what are believed to be serious injuries.

The two occupants of the stolen SUV fled the scene on foot and have yet to come forward.

Investigating gardaí have conducted a technical examination of the scene and both vehicles involved. The road has since been fully reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. They are particularly appealing to road users who may have dash-cam footage from the area at the time of the incident to contact them.

Anyone with any information, is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on (042) 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.