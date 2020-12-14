#Open journalism No news is bad news

Woman arrested after suspected acid thrown at women in Dublin takeaway

Three women were brought to hospital following the incident.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 14 Dec 2020, 3:38 PM
The Square Tallaght shopping centre.
Image: GoogleMaps
The Square Tallaght shopping centre.
The Square Tallaght shopping centre.
Image: GoogleMaps

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are investigating a serious assault that occurred at a takeaway shop in the Square Tallaght yesterday evening.  

One woman, who is in her early 30s, “walked into the shop at approximately 8pm and threw a substance at three women behind the counter,” a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said. 

It is believed at this time that the substance was acid. 

The women, who were in their late teens and early 20s, were taken to Tallaght University Hospital and one woman remains in hospital at this time. The other two women have been discharged. 

A woman was arrested last night at approximately 10pm in connection with the incident and was taken to Tallaght Garda Station where she is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. 

Investigations are ongoing.

