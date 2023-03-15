Woman becomes 11th arrest in connection with attempted murder of PSNI Detective

A WOMAN IN her thirties has become the eleventh person arrested in connection to the attempted murder of PSNI Detective John Caldwell in Co. Tyrone last month.

She was arrested following the search of a property in the Omagh area and has been taken to Omagh Custody Suite for further questioning.

A 45-year-old man, who was arrested in Belfast yesterday in connection with the same incident, remains in custody.

Nine other men between the ages of 22 and 75 who were previously arrested in relation to the attempted murder have since been released following questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was attacked shortly after 8pm on February 22 at a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road in Omagh.

He was putting footballs into the boot of his car and was accompanied by his young son when gunmen approached and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene.

The investigation into the attempted murder is primarily focused on the New IRA after a typed message appeared on a wall in Derry, purportedly from the organisation and claiming responsibility for Caldwell’s attempted murder.

PSNI detectives have highlighted a £150,000 reward from Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the attack.

Information can be given to the charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

The PSNI are also urging any members of the public with information on or video footage of the incident to get in touch by calling 101 or via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S03-PO1.