Woman arrested in relation to 1984 Kerry Babies case released without charge

A WOMAN ARRESTED as part of the garda investigation into the discovery of the body of Baby John has been released without charge.

The woman, aged in her 50s, and a man in his 60s were arrested yesterday evening in relation to the discovery of the body of a male infant known as Baby John at White Strand, Cahersiveen, County Kerry on 14 April 1984.

It’s understood the arrests were made in the broader West Kerry area. They were detained at seperate garda stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The woman has since been released without charge from Castleisland Garda Station and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

She left in the back of a car driven by her legal representative – her head covered by the hood of a red jacket.

The man remains in custody in a garda station elsewhere in Co Kerry.

A garda spokesperson said: “This evening, Friday, the female in her 50s, arrested in relation to the discovery of the body of a male infant at White Strand, Caherciveen, County Kerry on 14 April, 1984 has been released without charge.

“The male in his 60s remains under detention at a Garda station in the south of the country.”

In January 2018, gardaí announced a review into the death of Baby John, and since then, extensive investigation has been ongoing into the incident by Gardaí in the Kerry Division supported by the Garda Serious Crime Review Team.

The Serious Crime Review Team is part of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The investigation into the murder of Baby John is being led by the NBCI, working with local gardaí.

Advertisement

Hundreds of people have been interviewed and over 560 lines of enquiry have been initiated since 2018.

Part of the early stages of the investigation was focused on determining, using computer mapping, how Baby John’s body could have ended up on White Strand.

This led gardaí to do a broad DNA trawl of the wider Cahirsiveen, Valentia area.

At that time, gardaí took DNA samples from locals in the region in the hope of potentially tracing the baby’s parents. This was done on a voluntary basis; people could decline to take part.

One of the key pillars of the murder investigation centres around those DNA samples.

A large amount of samples were processed and once that work was complete, the investigation team then sought an exhumation order under the Coroner’s Act.

The remains of Baby John were then exhumed in Kerry on 14 September, 2021, in what gardaí hoped could provide the final piece in the puzzle as they bid to solve the mystery of his death.

The baby’s remains were then re-interred at Holy Cross Cemetery in Cahersiveen the same afternoon.

Speaking last night, lead investigator Superintendent Flor Murphy said the arrests were a “significant development in this investigation in an effort to establish the truth surrounding the death of Baby John in 1984 and deliver justice for Baby John”.

“I am again appealing to the public for any information in relation to the death of Baby John in 1984. Anyone who comes forward will be treated with sensitivity and compassion,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.