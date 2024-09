A WOMAN HAS been arrested as part of ongoing investigations related to the 2019 murder of Kevin Sheehy.

Mr Sheehy was killed on the Hyde Road on the south side of Limerick city on 1 July, 2019.

The 20-year-old champion boxer had suffered fatal injuries following a hit-and-run.

In December 2021, Logan Jackson of Longford Road, Coventry, England was found guilty of Mr Sheehy’s murder and sentenced to mandatory term of life imprisonment.

In a statement today, a garda spokesperson said a woman in her 30s was arrested this morning in connection with the investigation.

She is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in the Southern Region.

The garda spokesperson added that investigations are ongoing.