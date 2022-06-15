#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 15 June 2022
Woman released without charge after being arrested in connection with Louth shooting in 2019

A man in his 40s is still being detained in Drogheda Garda Station.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 15 Jun 2022, 2:18 PM
Gardai in front of the Ashling Holiday Park the day after the shooting.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A WOMAN WHO was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Keith Branigan at a caravan park in Clogherhead, Co Louth in 2019 has been released without charge.

In a statement this afternoon, Gardaí say that the woman in her 20s, who was arrested on Monday, has been released without charge and that a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A man, aged in his 40s, was also arrested on Monday and he continues to be detained in Drogheda Garda Station under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Branigan, who was 29 years old at the time, was working on decking at the front of a caravan when he was shot dead on 27 August just before 2.50pm.

The shooting was likely related to a feud taking place between rival gangs in Drogheda.

Gardaí have said that all investigations are ongoing.

