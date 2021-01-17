#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Sunday 17 January 2021
Advertisement

Woman, 20s, charged over assault after dispute on mask wearing

The woman assaulted a staff member at a premises where she had not worn a face covering.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 17 Jan 2021, 1:14 PM
48 minutes ago 23,696 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5327580
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A WOMAN HAS been charged as part of an investigation into a serious assault in Co Sligo.

Gardaí arrested a woman who allegedly assaulted a staff member yesterday evening in a premises where the woman had earlier not worn a face covering.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said that “at approximately 6:45pm, a woman in her early 20s entered a premises in Sligo Town without a required face covering. The woman was advised of her failure to wear a face covering.”

“The woman left the premises but returned shortly after and allegedly assaulted a female member of staff a number of times with an implement before fleeing on foot,” gardaí said.

The injured staff member was taken to Sligo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí arrested the woman and detained her at Ballymote Garda Station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

She has been charged and is due to appear at Sligo District Court on 21 January. 

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie