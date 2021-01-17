Woman, 20s, charged over assault after dispute on mask wearing

A WOMAN HAS been charged as part of an investigation into a serious assault in Co Sligo.

Gardaí arrested a woman who allegedly assaulted a staff member yesterday evening in a premises where the woman had earlier not worn a face covering.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said that “at approximately 6:45pm, a woman in her early 20s entered a premises in Sligo Town without a required face covering. The woman was advised of her failure to wear a face covering.”

“The woman left the premises but returned shortly after and allegedly assaulted a female member of staff a number of times with an implement before fleeing on foot,” gardaí said.

The injured staff member was taken to Sligo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí arrested the woman and detained her at Ballymote Garda Station.

She has been charged and is due to appear at Sligo District Court on 21 January.