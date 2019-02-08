Woman (60s) dies after car veers off road and enters ditch in Co Limerick

A WOMAN HAS died following a single vehicle collision in Co Limerick this afternoon.

The incident happened at 3.30pm at Upper Sunville, Ardpatrick, Kilmallock.

A woman in her late 60s was fatally injured when the car she was driving veered off the road and mounted a ditch.

The two passengers, 16-year-old and 7-year-old girls, sustained minor injuries. They were taken to University Hospital Limerick for examination.

The body of the deceased has been removed from the scene to the mortuary of University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The road was closed to facilitate a garda forensic examination, however, it has sine re-opened.