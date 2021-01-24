Woman (60) dies in two-vehicle collision in Lusk

A 60-YEAR-OLD woman has died following a two-vehicle collision in north county Dublin.

The collision occurred on the R127 at Blakes Cross in Lusk just after 6pm yesterday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

A driver of one of the cars, a 60-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The driver of the second car, a woman in her 50s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The body of the deceased woman has since been removed from the scene. The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem has been arranged.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The road was closed for a period as Forensic Collision Investigators examined the scene but has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and for any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and may have camera footage (including dashcam) to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.