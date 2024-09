A WOMAN HAS been hospitalised with serious injuries after she was attacked by a number of dogs in Dún Laoghaire.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident at a residence in Dún Laoghaire this afternoon.

Advertisement

A garda spokesperson said she was “attacked by a number of dogs” and taken to St Vincent’s Hospital for treatment of her injuries, which are understood to be serious.

The dogs are currently in the custody of the Dog Warden and investigations are ongoing.

Local councillor Lorraine Hall said it is “dreadful to hear about a dog attack in our local community in Dún Laoghaire” and added that she is “wishing the victim a full recovery”.