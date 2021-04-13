Woman seeking to exit hotel quarantine after travel from UAE may leave today if Covid-19 test is negative

A WOMAN WHO has brought a legal action aimed at allowing her leave mandatory hotel quarantine may be released today, the High Court has heard.

Judge Brian O’Moore was told that Emma Kelly has taken a test for Covid-19 while staying in the Crowne Plaza Airport Hotel in Dublin today.

The court heard that if the result of that test is negative, Kelly will be allowed leave the hotel where she has been in quarantine since she came home from Dubai on 3 April.

She claimed that she should have been tested for the virus on Monday, which if negative would have allowed her leave the hotel.

But she claims that she was not given that test, delaying her release for at least another 24 hours.

The court heard that Kelly had come home to support her mother after her father, who is scheduled to undergo major cancer surgery on Tuesday.

She brought an application on Monday night for an inquiry into her detention at the hotel under Article 40 of the Constitution.

The application is against hotel operators Tifco Ltd and Tifco Management Services (Ireland) Ltd, as well as the Minister for Health.

When the matter returned before the court this morning, counsel Micheál P O’Higgins said his client received a note at 4.30am today saying that she was to be tested. That test was carried out at around 9.30am.

Counsel said it was still his client’s case that the court should open a full formal inquiry into the legality of her detention.

In reply, John Gallagher for the State said that the minister was aware of Kelly’s personal circumstances and was sympathetic towards her.

The court heard that the minister had also directed that the analysis of Kelly’s most recent test sample should be be expedited. But it was not expected that there will be a result of the test until 5pm.

Counsel said that while Kelly had sought an inquiry, it could very well be the case that she could be released before any legal hearing into the legality of her detention is determined.

The judge, who noted that the State accepts that Kelly has been subject to a form of detention, said he was not prepared to order an inquiry at this point in time in light of recent developments.

However, depending on the outcome of Kelly’s test results, the court will revisit the matter at 2.30pm today.

The court previously heard that Kelly is fully vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine and had received two negative Covid-19 tests before her departure for Ireland.

She had also tested negative for Covid-19 when she underwent a further PCR test here on 4 April, her second day in quarantine.

Kelly would have been legally permitted to leave hotel quarantine on 12 April, had she received a negative PCR test that day, but claims she was not tested that day in line with the State’s obligations under the relevant legislation.

It was claimed that Kelly had been informed she would not receive a PCR test until 13 April and would only be permitted to exit the hotel the following day, 14 April.

This alleged failure to provide with the test on the tenth day was one of the primary grounds of her challenge against her detention, the court heard.

A second ground was that the failure by authorities to take into account her past negative tests and the fact that she had been vaccinated for Covid-19.

Kelly had submitted three requests for review of her mandatory quarantine under the Health Act but those had been denied, the court also heard.

As part of her action, it is also alleged that relevant provisions of the Health (Amendment) Act are repugnant to the constitution on grounds including claims they fail to respect her rights to liberty, respect for family life and dignity.

The matter will return before the court later this afternoon.

