Woman in her 70s dies in Co Louth house fire

A WOMAN IN her 70s has died in a house fire in Dundalk, Co Louth.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the fire at a home on Bachelors Walk in Dundalk, Co. Louth at around 11pm last night.

A woman aged in her 70s was pronounced deceased at the scene and no other injuries have been reported at this time.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

It’s understood that the fire is not being treat as suspicious at this time.