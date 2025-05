A WOMAN IN her 70s has died following a house fire in Limerick in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fire at Wolfe Tone Street, Limerick, and during a search of the premises, the body of a woman was discovered.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination and a garda spokesperson said that enquiries are ongoing.

It is understood that foul play is not suspected at this time.