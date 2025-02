TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to the victim of a tragic house fire in Tipperary which occurred on Friday.

Marguerite O’Halloran (54) of Dillon Street, Tipperary Town passed away on Friday January 31, 2025 following a fatal house fire which has sent shockwaves through the local community.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the fire at a house at Dillon Street, at approximately 8:30pm on Friday night and the body of the woman in her 50s was discovered at the property.

Gardaí say the house is preserved for the carrying out of technical examinations and investigations are ongoing.

Marguerite was well-known in the area as a dog groomer.

Paying tribute, the Irish Dog Groomers Group said, “Sincerest condolences to all of Marguerites family and friends on her sad passing. We wish you strength at this difficult time. May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.”

Locals also paid tribute. One local said, “Marguerite brought our treasured pet Nell into our lives many years ago. Her kindness will not be forgotten. May she rest now following her good deeds. Deepest sympathy to Toddy and all her family”.

Another said: “We are so deeply saddened to hear of Marguerite’s passing, such a beautiful person, taken far too soon. Our heartfelt condolences to her husband and children, her mam, brother and extended family and friends.

“May you find comfort in the cherished moments you shared together, and may your memories bring you peace and comfort. You are in our thoughts”.

Marguerite is mourned by her children; Mikey, Conor, Aoife and Jack, husband Toddy, mother Kitty, brother Jimmy, her extended family, relatives and friends.

No funeral arrangements have been made as of yet.