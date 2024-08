A WOMAN IN her 60s has been released from Garda custody without charge after being arrested in connection with an investigation into the alleged harassment of Taoiseach Simon Harris.

Hers was the latest in a string of arrests made by gardaí investigating an incident that took place outside the Taoiseach’s home on 2 May.

“She was released without charge last night and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions,” a Garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

