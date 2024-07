A WOMAN HAS been released from custody without charge after she was arrested yesterday in connection with the ongoing investigation into a fatal assault in Tallaght in Dublin this week.

A file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána siad.

The woman, aged in her 30s, has not been charged in relation to the incident.

A man in his 20s died and another man in his 30s was arrested following the assault in the Dublin suburb in the early hours of Friday morning.

The man in his 30s appeared before the Central Criminal Courts yesterday and was charged with murder.

A post-mortem examination of the deceased was completed on Friday, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons, gardaí said in a statement, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward, particularly those who were in the Drumcairn Estate area of Tallaght between 3am and 4am on Friday.

Investigations remain ongoing, the spokesperson said.