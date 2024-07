A MAN HAS died and another has been arrested following a fatal assault in a Tallaght estate in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal assault, which occurred at a location in the Drumcairn Estate, Tallaght, Dublin 24, in the early hours of this morning.

A man was taken from the scene to Tallaght University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A man has been arrested and is currently detained at a Garda Station in the Dublin area.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly those who were in the Drumcairn Estate area of Tallaght, Dublin 24, between 3am and 4am this morning.

Gardaí are also appealing to individuals with video recordings, including motorists with dash cams, from the area within the same timeframe.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.