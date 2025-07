A WOMAN IS receiving care for serious injuries she sustained following a crash in Dunlavin, Co Wicklow yesterday evening.

The single-vehicle crash happened at Grange Beg in Dunlavin at 6.25pm yesterday evening.

Emergency services brought the woman, aged in her 20s and who was a passenger in the vehicle, to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries she sustained.

A man, also aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene but has since been released. No other injuries have been reported from the incident.

Gardaí are seeking to establish the circumstances of this serious crash. Investigations remain ongoing at this time.

Detectives have asked any road users, who were travelling in the area between 5.30pm and 6.30pm yesterday, with camera footage to come forward and provide investigators with any videos.

Anyone with any information relating to the incident is also asked to contact Naas Garda Station, in Co Kildare, on 045 884 300 or any other garda station. Members of the public can also contact gardaí in confidence on 1800 666 111.