Friday 19 February 2021
Woman shot during Myanmar protest dies

Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot during a demonstration in Naypyitaw on February 9.

By Press Association Friday 19 Feb 2021, 8:40 AM
A YOUNG WOMAN who was shot in the head by police during a protest in Myanmar has died, according to her brother.

Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot during a demonstration against the military’s takeover of power in the capital Naypyitaw on February 9.

She had been on life support at a hospital with what doctors had said was no chance of recovery.

2.58164907 (2) Protests are continuing over the military takeover.

Video of the shooting showed her sheltering from water cannons and suddenly dropping to the ground after a bullet penetrated a motorcycle helmet she had been wearing.

The woman is the first confirmed death among the protesters who have faced off with security forces after a junta took power on February 1, detaining Myanmar’s elected leaders and preventing Parliament from convening.

The US and British governments have imposed new sanctions, and other governments and the United Nations have called for Aung San Suu Kyi’s administration to be restored.

