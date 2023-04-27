Woman to face trial over alleged sexual assault during Luas stop robbery

A DUBLIN WOMAN is to face a Central Criminal Court trial accused of sexually assaulting another woman during a robbery at a Luas stop.

The woman, in her 40s, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was served with a book of evidence at Dublin District Court today.

She is accused of aggravated sexual assault and robbery in the early hours of 26 January at the Drimnagh Luas stop.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that she face trial in the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Paula Murphy deferred granting a return for trial order until next week and after the conclusion of the defendant’s bail hearing.

The woman, who has not yet indicated a plea, had been refused bail earlier.

However, she was entitled to make a new application to be released pending trial because the case had reached a new stage.

Garda Thomas Wafer objected, citing the seriousness of the case and witness intimidation fears.

It was alleged that a man and a woman argued with the complainant about money.

The man allegedly stood on her neck and held her legs while the woman “penetrated her vagina for a number of minutes as she believed she had money in her vagina”.

Garda Wafer said the complainant was threatened that she would be killed.

The bail hearing was told that the attackers fled when people approached.

Gardaí had obtained CCTV evidence from the Luas stop and footage taken on a mobile phone.

Garda Wafer alleged the complainant had received threats since the incident; he added that she suffered from anxiety and had given evidence at previous bail hearings.

The co-defendant, a man in his 30s, appeared at Cloverhill District Court today. He was also served with a book of evidence and was sent forward for trial.