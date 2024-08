SOME WOMEN CONTINUE to be charged for their contraception despite a government scheme that promoted it as free for those within a certain age group.

The Free Contraception Scheme was rolled out in September 2022 and was incrementally expanded to include all women between the ages of 17 and 35.

It includes implants, IUDs, and oral contraceptives, such as the pill, as well as all contraception-related appointments.

Zoe Coady is an influencer from Dublin who took to TikTok to share her own experience of almost being charged €70 for getting her bar (contraceptive implant) changed.

“I said, ‘Hi, I’m here for my appointment’. And she just said, ‘Yes, a consultation for the pill. That’ll be €70 please’.

She says the receptionist was the same person she’d booked the appointment with over the phone just two hours prior.

Zoe informed her that the appointment was for the bar, which is free under the scheme.

“She kind of looked at me, made a bit of a huff, and grabbed the form from behind her.”

Zoe said there were “stacks” of forms printed out. She filled in her details and ultimately didn’t have to pay.

She posted a TikTok about it to make others aware of what had happened, concerned that some young women wouldn’t stand up for themselves like she had.

The video now has over 25,000 likes and more than 300 comments, many of which are from women sharing similar experiences.

One commenter said she was almost charged €300 for appointments related to the coil. She said the receptionist was “not impressed” when she informed her that it was free.

Another said the receptionist was “snarky” after she refused to pay for her repeat prescription.

Lara (20) told The Journal that she tried to renew her prescription for the pill over the phone at a GP surgery in Dublin. After the call, the receptionist sent her a payment link. Lara thought it was “a bit strange”.

“I was kind of second guessing myself, saying, ‘Oh, maybe I don’t qualify for the scheme, but I 100% do. I’m only 20 years old and that’s within the age range.”

The link prompted her to pay €25 so she called back the receptionist, who admitted it was a mistake.

Lara told a colleague who goes to the same GP about her experience and the colleague said the same had happened to her.

Optional contracts

In a statement, the HSE said that the scheme is provided by GPs “who hold a Free Contraception Contract”.

“GPs who have not signed up to the Scheme may charge patients a private fee for a contraception service.”

Currently, 2,428 out of 2,538 GPs working in Ireland hold a Free Contraception Contract.

Lara’s GP surgery was one of them, which she knows as she previously availed of the scheme there without any problems.

She thinks it’s “an absolute disgrace” that doctors have the option of not signing up to the scheme, adding that this is not how it was advertised to women by the government and the HSE.

“This scheme was shown to us as if it was completely free for everything, and for that to have not been specified especially when these announcements about the free contraception scheme were coming out – that’s a disgrace.

“There are some people who can’t afford that and some people who rely on contraception to keep them well.”

Abi (21) went on the pill earlier this year, but after feeling unwell she returned to the doctor to change her prescription.

“I had every single negative side effect of that pill.” But she says the doctor insisted it was nothing to do with the pill and that she was depressed and should go to counselling.

Abi left the GP but soon received a call saying she hadn’t paid. She says she was told that, because she spoke about “unrelated things” in her appointment, it wasn’t covered under the scheme.

She explained that she would not pay as it was a contraception-related appointment, but she continued to receive automated messages requesting payment.

She eventually blocked the number, went to a different doctor about her symptoms and has since been taken off the pill.

Saoirse (23) told The Journal that she went to get the bar removed at a GP in Galway and the receptionist attempted to charge her €35 for the surgical kit used for the procedure. According to the HSE website, all parts of implantation and removal are now free.

Saoirse said the receptionist argued with her and was “really rude”, so much so that she ended up paying the fee. She no longer attends that GP.

“I don’t really want to be taken advantage of, especially as a young woman.

It happens more to people who are younger and have less of a voice.

She added that it concerns her that some people would have the expectation of a free appointment and perhaps wouldn’t have the funds to cover a significant unexpected expense.

The HSE advised patients who meet the criteria to ask their GP practice if they have a contract before booking an appointment or requesting a prescription.

The HSE website is also updated, as required, to inform the public of any service changes.