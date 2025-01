IRELAND VOTED TO repeal the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution in May 2018 and legislation allowing for greater access to abortion services was signed into law the following September.

More than 36,000 abortions were carried out in Ireland from 2019 to 2023. However, over 1,000 women had to travel to the UK to access services in the same period.

From 2019 to 2022, 976 females travelled from Ireland to England and Wales for a termination. Figures for 2023 or 2024 are not yet available.

Hundreds of women from Northern Ireland also had to travel abroad to access abortion services in recent years.

Abortion law was liberalised in Northern Ireland in 2019 after legislation was passed by Westminster at a time when the power-sharing government at Stormont had collapsed.

A new legal framework for abortion services in Northern Ireland took effect from 31 March 2020. However, the rollout of services was slow and many women still have to travel elsewhere to access treatment.

From March 2020 to March 2023 (the most recently available figures), more than 5,300 abortions were carried out in Northern Ireland.

However, from 2020 to 2022, 704 women travelled from Northern Ireland to England or Wales for a termination. Figures for 2023 or 2024 are not yet available.

We want to hear from you

As part of a series exploring how many women have to travel to access abortion services across Europe, The Journal is looking to speak to women with direct experience of this.

If you had to travel from Ireland or Northern Ireland to access abortion services in the UK or elsewhere and would like to share your story, please email answers@thejournal.ie.

Any information provided will be treated in a sensitive manner. You can remain anonymous, if required.

Support services: