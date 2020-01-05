This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 5 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Women-only professorships 'not discriminating against men', says Mitchell O'Connor

20 female-only professorships are expected to be in place by September this year.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 5 Jan 2020, 2:25 PM
55 minutes ago 4,965 Views 49 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4954183
Mary Mitchell O'Connor in March 2019.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Mary Mitchell O'Connor in March 2019.
Mary Mitchell O'Connor in March 2019.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

THE CREATION OF female-only professorships in Irish third-level institutions is “not discriminating against men”, the Minister of State for Higher Education has said. 

45 female-only additional professor positions were announced by Minister of State for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor in November 2018.

Research by the Higher Education Authority (HEA) showed that in 2017, 51% of lecturers were female, while only 24% of professor posts were filled by women. 

20 female-only professorships are expected to be in place by September this year. 

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1 show This Week earlier today, the minister of state said the creation of these jobs will help to “ensure that women now can get through that glass ceiling”. 

“No, I’m not discriminating against men,” she said. 

“We have a problem in our higher education institutions. Women are being discriminated against. There’s inequality and women are not being promoted as academics to the highest level.”

The positions will be in place across 12 academic institutions.  

In 2020, a total of 70 professor positions will be advertised in third-level institusions, with 20 for female-only applicants. The extra positions will primarily be in STEM subjects. 

Mitchell O’Connor responded to a piece in the Irish Independent by Professor Patricia Casey in November 2018, which said women who held these posts “will be secretly mocked as not being real professors but only in post through favouritism”. 

“I would refute that. We know, for example, that our girls are scoring very highly in maths and chemistry and physics in their Leaving Certificate. They’re then going into university… they are actually getting better results,” said Mitchell O’Connor. 

The minister of state said people who identify as female “who have transitioned” will be allowed to apply for the extra positions

The first 20 posts will be put in place this September, followed by a review of the process and a further round of positions put forward next year.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (49)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie