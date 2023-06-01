Woodland garden focusing on outdoor play for children wins gold medal at Bloom

A WOODLAND GARDEN for children aged under five has won three prizes on the opening day of Bord Bia Bloom 2023.

The festival, which is in its 17th year, was officially opened to the public by President Michael D Higgins in Dublin’s Phoenix Park this morning after the medals were awarded.

The ‘First 5 Garden of Wonder and Discovery’, designed by Liat and Oliver Schurmann in association with the Department of Children, highlights how children benefit from outdoor play in the natural world.

The garden was also designed in consultation with 20 children from Creative Kids & Co pre-school in Walkinstown.

It was awarded a gold medal, as well as the ‘Best Large Garden’ and ‘Best Planting’ prizes this morning.

The entrance of the garden is framed by arching willow structures while large beech and hornbeam trees form a canopy that filters sunlight through the garden.

Fennell Photography Children from Creative Kids & Co Pre-School at the First 5 Garden of Wonder and Discovery at Bloom 2023. Fennell Photography

The main path then splits in three different directions, allowing children to explore the waterfalls and bridges and be creative with sand, willow canes and twigs, while a willow tunnel then leads them to an open play area.

In a statement, Minister Roderic O’Gorman said he was delighted that the garden had won three prizes at the festival.

Advertisement

“I would like to congratulate garden designers Oliver and Liat Schurman and the 20 pre-school children from Creative Kids & Co in Walkinstown with whom they collaborated with on the design of this garden,” he said.

“The final garden design – a natural and untouched woodland – shows that children are the real experts in their lives.”

He said he would encourage anyone visiting the Phoenix Park this Bank Holiday weekend to see the garden.

“I would also encourage parents to visit the National Childcare Scheme stall in the Budding Bloomers section this weekend to find out more this Scheme and the benefits it can bring to their families.”

A total of 36 medals – 17 gold, 8 silver-gilt, 6 silver and 5 bronze – were awarded to show garden designers and plant nurseries this morning.

The best in category medium garden was awarded to Nicola Haines for her urban sustainable front garden, Citroën Power of One, while the best overall small garden went to Kathryn Feeley for The Forest Balcony.

Both gardens focus on how to create green spaces and infrastructure in an urban environment and small space. Each garden also received a gold medal.

The Marie Keating Foundation’s ‘Catching Cancer Early’ garden, which focuses on the importance of early cancer detection, was also awarded a gold medal, while the Rise Garden, designed in collaboration with the young people at Oberstown and GOAL’s Global Garden received silver gilt medals.

The festival is expected to attract 100,000 visitors over the coming days. It features an array of gardens as well as a food village and a stage which will feature talks on horticulture throughout the festival.

More information on Bord Bia Bloom 2023 can be found here.