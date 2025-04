TAOISEACH MICHÉAL MARTIN came under fire in the Dáil today over government plans to allow for increased pay for the heads of semi-state bodies while at the same time delaying the introduction of improvements for low-paid workers.

In the last month, plans to roll out a living wage in Ireland, plans to introduce increased sick leave for workers, and the roll out of the long-awaited pension auto-enrolment scheme for workers have all been delayed by the government.

Meanwhile, yesterday, after a report examining the pay of CEOs at commercial state bodies such as RTÉ, ESB, and Uisce Éireann, the government said pay may rise for people in these roles, but that decisions would be made on a case-by-case basis.

Raising the issue in the Dáil today, Social Democrats acting leader Cian O’Callaghan said: “Taoiseach, strangely, even though I carefully studied the Minister’s statement yesterday, I didn’t see any references at all to economic headwinds, tariffs or global volatility when it comes to gold plated salaries for those at the top, it seems these are concerns that are not worth mentioning.

“Compare that with how people on low pay are treated, and the government’s shameful decision to postpone the introduction of a living wage. Improvement in sick leave for ordinary workers has also been put on the chopping block and in a triple whammy plans to introduce pension auto-enrollment have also been kicked down the road, yet again.”

O’Callaghan accused the government of mounting a “despicable attack on low-paid workers” at a time when “all across the country people are struggling to make ends meet”.

He added:

“Taoiseach, the cost of living is skyrocketing, and you expect people to get by on €13.50 an hour.”

In response, the Taoiseach accused O’Callaghan of making “exaggerated” comments about the government being engaged in “despicable action against workers”.

The Taoiseach argued that over the last three or four years, “very significant improvements” were made to the minimum wage and workers’ rights.

He noted that sick leave was increased for three to four days last year.

On auto-enrolment, the Taoiseach said: “Are you seriously saying delaying auto-enrolment from September to January is a trampling of someone’s rights?”

He added that this is something the government have been working on for years and said it is something he “passionately” believes in.

It was announced earlier this month that plans to roll out a living wage in Ireland have been delayed by three years until 2029.

Plans to introduce increased sick leave for workers were also paused by the government earlier this month.

And just this week, it was announced that the long-awaited introduction of pension auto-enrollment for workers will be delayed for a further three months until January 2026.