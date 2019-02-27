Irish tech company announces 150 new jobs in Dublin

AN IRISH TECH firm has announced the creation of 150 new jobs in Dublin.

Workhuman, formerly Globoforce, also announced a major expansion of its operations and a €4 million investment into its headquarters in Dublin.

With the investment, Workhuman has fully taken over an entire block at Park West Business Park in Dublin 12.

The new jobs will be filled over the next three years in the fields of technology, finance, HR, product, eCommerce and operations.

The company currently employs over 500 people globally, with 270 working in Dublin.

“Workhuman is one the world’s fastest-growing performance management platforms for industry and is the perfect illustration of an Irish technology company with global ambition,” Enterprise Ireland CEO Julie Sinnamon said.

“Our aim is to help more Irish companies like Workhuman to compete and win sustained business in overseas markets.”

Workhuman was co-founded by Dublin native Eric Mosley in 1999.