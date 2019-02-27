This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 27 February, 2019
Irish tech company announces 150 new jobs in Dublin

Workhuman also announced a €4 million investment into its headquarters in Dublin.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 27 Feb 2019, 8:14 AM
28 minutes ago 3,169 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4515015
Globoforce employees Richard Judge, Alan Doyle, Julie Pechony, with vo-founder Eric Mosley
Image: Naoise Culhane via Workhuman
Globoforce employees Richard Judge, Alan Doyle, Julie Pechony, with vo-founder Eric Mosley
Globoforce employees Richard Judge, Alan Doyle, Julie Pechony, with vo-founder Eric Mosley
Image: Naoise Culhane via Workhuman

AN IRISH TECH firm has announced the creation of 150 new jobs in Dublin. 

Workhuman, formerly Globoforce, also announced a major expansion of its operations and a €4 million investment into its headquarters in Dublin. 

With the investment, Workhuman has fully taken over an entire block at Park West Business Park in Dublin 12.

The new jobs will be filled over the next three years in the fields of technology, finance, HR, product, eCommerce and operations. 

The company currently employs over 500 people globally, with 270 working in Dublin. 

“Workhuman is one the world’s fastest-growing performance management platforms for industry and is the perfect illustration of an Irish technology company with global ambition,” Enterprise Ireland CEO Julie Sinnamon said. 

“Our aim is to help more Irish companies like Workhuman to compete and win sustained business in overseas markets.” 

Workhuman was co-founded by Dublin native Eric Mosley in 1999. 

About the author:

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

