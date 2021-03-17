#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 17 March 2021
'God bless the Irish': World leaders send St Patrick’s Day greetings

William and Kate were among those who included some Irish in their greeting.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 17 Mar 2021, 10:58 AM
JOE BIDEN, JUSTIN Trudeau, and Jacinda Ardern have joined other world leaders in a video message wishing Ireland a happy St Patrick’s Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, were among those who included some Irish in their greeting.

The couple recalled the warm welcome they received during their visit to Ireland last March just ahead of the first lockdowns.

William said: “We were so thrilled to be able to visit Ireland just over a year ago, a few short weeks before all of our lives were turned upside down by the pandemic.”

“We know that for Irish people all around the world today won’t be the same as normal, but we hope you can celebrate safely in any case.”

Kate added: “The warm welcome that we received everywhere was a testament to the friendship between our two countries, and the strength of the relationship between the UK and Ireland.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today was a reminder of the contribution people of Irish heritage had made in Canada. 

“Irish culture and heritage has long been part of our Canadian fabric. Thomas D’Arcy McGee, one of our founding fathers, emigrated from Ireland. And since then, millions of Irish people have found a home here in Canada, helping us become a diverse and inclusive country, we know and love.”

Australian PM Scott Morrison said Ireland had “influenced the soul” of Australia and many other nations: “Your joy and compassion, resilience and willingness to have a laugh at the absurd and yourself is something you’ve passed on to all of us, especially here in Australia”. 

“We know that better days are ahead and we know there is a time for everything under the heavens and there will again be a time to laugh, and a time to dance and a time to heal not too soon from now. So God bless the Irish and God bless Ireland.”

If you’re celebrating St Patrick’s Day outside of Ireland and have photos of your own that you’d like to share, please send them to tips@thejournal.ie.

Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

