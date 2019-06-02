Quiz: Are you smarter than Ireland's top quizzers?

YESTERDAY SAW SOME of Ireland’s top quizzers head to the World Quizzing Championships in Terenure, Dublin.

The quiz takes place all around the world on the same day, at hundreds of venues, with thousands of quizzers taking part.

It’s an individual quiz with two separate written papers totalling 240 questions across eight subject areas: Culture, Entertainment, History, Lifestyle, Media, Sciences, Sport & Games, and World.

So in light of that, we had a quiz champion from the Irish Quiz Organisation design a quiz for TheJournal.ie.