Quiz: Are you smarter than Ireland's top quizzers?

Ireland’s top quizzers headed to the World Quizzing Championships in Terenure, Dublin yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 2 Jun 2019, 8:00 PM
15 minutes ago 2,258 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4663707

YESTERDAY SAW SOME of Ireland’s top quizzers head to the World Quizzing Championships in Terenure, Dublin. 

The quiz takes place all around the world on the same day, at hundreds of venues, with thousands of quizzers taking part. 

It’s an individual quiz with two separate written papers totalling 240 questions across eight subject areas: Culture, Entertainment, History, Lifestyle, Media, Sciences, Sport & Games, and World.

So in light of that, we had a quiz champion from the Irish Quiz Organisation design a quiz for TheJournal.ie.

Which James Bond film is named after Ian Fleming's estate in Jamaica, which shares its name with a type of duck?
PA Images
Skyfall
Spectre

Thunderball
Goldeneye
What is the most famous creation of the Danish architect Jorn Utzon?
Shutterstock
Dublin Airport Terminal 2
Burj Khalifa, Dubai

Guggenheim Museum, New York
Sydney Opera House
Which historical figure's horse was named Bucephalus?
Helga Madajova/Shutterstock
Julius Caesar
Alexander the Great

Caligula
Duke of Wellington
Ada Lovelace, regarded by some as the first ever computer programmer, was the daughter of which poet?
chrisdorney/Shutterstock
Byron
Keats

Shelley
Wordsworth
Privé is the haute couture line of which fashion house?
PA Images
Dior
Armani

Givenchy
Prada
Originating in the southern United States, what is the primary ingredient of 'grits'?
Tatiana Kochkina/Shutterstock
Corn
Barley

Wheat
Rice
There are about 6,000 languages spoken in the world. About 1,000 of them are spoken on which single island?
Ethan Daniels/Shutterstock
Madagascar
Borneo

New Guinea
Sumatra
Phlebotomists are people trained to do what?
FocusStocker/Shutterstock
Take blood pressure
Test hearing

Administer vaccines
Draw blood
CH4 is the chemical formula for which gas?
biDaala_studio/Shutterstock
Methane
Acetylene

Butane
Ammonia
In standard packs of playing cards, what object is each of the four queens typically holding in her hand?
VGstockstudio/Shutterstock
Cup
Sceptre

Flower
Sword
Port Jackson, one of the largest natural harbours in the world, is found at which city?
pisaphotography/Shutterstock
Hong Kong
Vancouver

San Francisco
Sydney
Which mountain, the highest in Canada, shares its name with a Eurovision song contest winning singer?
Lucas T. Jahn/Shutterstock
Mount Quinn
Mount Logan

Mount Martin
Mount Kavanagh
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Spot on
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin' good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What ewe you doing?
Baaaaad!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
A shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

