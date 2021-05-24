#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 24 May 2021
China rejects reports of illnesses at Wuhan lab in late 2019

The Wall Street Journal reported that three Chinese researchers showed “symptoms consistent” with Covid-19 as early as November 2019.

By AFP Monday 24 May 2021, 9:45 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Nana_studio
Image: Shutterstock/Nana_studio

CHINA HAS DISMISSED as “totally untrue” reports that three researchers in Wuhan went to hospital with an illness shortly before the coronavirus emerged in the city and spread around the globe.

Since infecting people in the central Chinese city in late 2019, the virus has impacted almost every country worldwide and lead to more than 3.4 million deaths.

Beijing has always denied the theory that the virus could have escaped from one of its laboratories.

Citing a US intelligence report, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that a trio from the Wuhan Institute of Virology were affected as early as November 2019, suffering from “symptoms consistent with both Covid-19 and common seasonal illness”.

China disclosed the existence of an outbreak of pneumonia cases in Wuhan to the World Health Organization (WHO) on 31 December 2019.

Asked about the reports today, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian described them as “totally untrue”.

He told reporters that, according to a statement from the institute, it “had not been exposed to Covid-19 before December 30, 2019, and a “zero-infection” record is kept among its staff and graduate students so far”.

The coronavirus was, however, taken to the lab for study, according to Chinese authorities.

The theory that the virus leaked from a Chinese lab was fuelled by, among others, the administration of former US president Donald Trump.

But in March, after a four-week stay in Wuhan, a joint study by the WHO and Chinese experts deemed such an explanation “extremely unlikely”.

Experts favour the generally accepted theory of the natural transmission of the virus from an animal – likely a bat – to humans, through another animal that has not yet been identified.

AFP

