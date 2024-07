A YELLOW WEATHER warning has been issued for some eastern counties this evening, while rain is expected across much of the rest of the country too.

Dublin, Louth, Meath and Wicklow could be affected by spot flooding, thunderstorms and difficult travel conditions. The yellow rain warning is in place from 8pm until 6am tomorrow morning.

Fans heading to the All-Ireland Hurling Championship semi-finals this weekend and to some of the big gigs that are happening will need to pack their coats.

Advertisement

Met Éireann has forecast a weekend of sunny spells and showers, with temperatures cooler than usual for the time of year. Showers could be heavy and thundery in some areas.

On Saturday, Kilkenny take on Clare in Croke Park, with Limerick playing Cork on Sunday.

Hozier will play Marlay Park in south Dublin tonight, while Kings of Leon will take to the same stage tomorrow night.

The week-long Dún Laoghaire Fest 2024 also gets underway this weekend.