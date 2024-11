A YOUNG CHILD and her mother were injured after their living room window was smashed in an incident that the PSNI is treating as a “racially-motivated hate crime”.

The incident happened at around 7.40pm yesterday evening in the Roden Street area of south Belfast when a large piece of masonry was thrown through the window.

A PSNI spokesperson said it was an “exceptionally serious incident which resulted in a young child being injured by shards of glass”.

The spokesperson added that the child’s mother was also injured and the young family are “traumatised”.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home,” added the spokesperson.

“Those responsible for such racist violence bring nothing but shame to their local community.

Advertisement

“In contrast, the victims of this attack are working hard for their local community within the Health Service.”

The PSNI added that there “will be people living locally who know who was involved” and issued an appeal “directly to them to stand up against this hate by providing any and all information that will help us to stop this and bring those responsible to justice”.

Local SDLP councillor Gary McKeown condemned the racist attack in south Belfast.

He said he was “disgusted by the racist attack which has resulted in a young child being injured by shards of glass, in addition to their mother being hurt”.

“I can’t begin to imagine just how terrifying this incident was for them,” he added.

“”This family is contributing to our community, yet they have been subjected to appalling violence, and my thoughts are with them,” said McKeown.

He added: “Those responsible are not only terrorising people living in the community, but are also dragging the name of the areas affected through the mud with their hatred.”