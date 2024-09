A YOUNG GIRL who was critically injured during an attack on Parnell Square last November has been discharged from hospital.

In an update posted to a GoFundMe page for the girl, a family member wrote: “On Friday 30th of August, after 281 days, we were discharged from Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

“Today we begin a new chapter in our darling’s rehabilitation (or as we call it ‘The Gym’).

“The hope is that she is able to swallow food, move her arms and legs more purposefully, and utter some more sounds.”

In an update over the summer, the family said that the young girl could communicate her likes and dislikes and has been able to do school work on maths and spelling, as well as play time.

They thanked the public for their “love and support”.

On 23 November last, the girl and two other children along with their carer were hospitalised following a multiple stabbing at Coláiste Mhuire, Parnell Square.

The two other young children and the carer, Leanne Flynn, have since been discharged from hospital.

A man in his 50s, Riad Bouchaker, has been charged in relation to the attack.