A MAN WAS arrested at Shannon Airport yesterday after a flight from Glasgow to Tenerife was diverted to Ireland.

Gardaí arrested the male, who is in his late teens, under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Shortly after 5.30pm yesterday evening, gardaí were alerted to reports of a disturbance on a flight from Glasgow to Tenerife.

Advertisement

“The aircraft diverted to Shannon Airport, where gardaí boarded the plane,” a garda statement said.

“During the incident, a woman in her 20s was assaulted.”

The man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, at a garda station in Co Clare.

Garda investigations are ongoing.