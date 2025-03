An 18-YEAR-OLD man has died following a collision in Co Tyrone last night.

The young man died following a single-vehicle crash, which occurred on the Coalisland Road in Dungannon, Co Tyrone shortly after 10:50pm.

Police and emergency services remain at the scene of the crash.

PSNI Inspector Cherith Adair said that police received a report that a black Peugeot 207 had been involved in a collision.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital where he sadly passed away,” Adair said.

“The Coalisland Road remains closed at this time.

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.”