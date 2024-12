A YOUNG MAN has been hospitalised following a road traffic incident involving an e-scooter in Tralee on Saturday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident that occurred on Saint Brendan’s Road in Tralee, County Kerry on Saturday evening, which they have described as “serious”.

The man, aged in his late teens, was travelling on an e-scooter before the incident, and was later discovered with serious injuries on the road.

The incident occurred at approximately 6.30pm.

The man was taken to University Hospital Kerry, where his condition is described as critical.

The scene of the incident on Saint Brendan’s Road remains preserved for a technical examination, a garda spokesperson said.

“Any road users or pedestrians who were in the area between 6.00pm and 7.00pm and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available,” the spokesperson added.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.