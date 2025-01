STUDENTS FROM ALL over Ireland are arriving in Dublin’s RDS this morning to take part in the BT Young Scientist & Technology exhibition, which is being held over the next four days.

A total of 550 projects from 225 schools are aiming to win the €7,500 grand prize of Young Scientist of the Year and prizes in their respective categories at the 61st exhibition this year.

More than 2,000 projects were submitted this year, seeking a place on the exhibition floor at the RDS in Ballsbridge. Over the next three days, 85 judges will choose projects that will win one of the 200 prizes that are on offer.

President Michael D Higgins will open the event at 2pm this afternoon and deliver an address, which will be streamed on the event’s official website and Facebook page. He has wished all of those competing for a prize the best of luck this morning.

Members of the public can visit the exhibition from tomorrow and a number of acts will be hosted in the venue until Saturday, including presentations by Mark the Science Guy, interactive science shows by Circus 250 and 3D space tours.

The overall winner, and some international awards, will be announced on Friday evening.