Your evening longread: 'I'm trying to get my mom out of QAnon'

QAnon mom

Albert Samaha writes about trying to help his mother see outside of the world of QAnon.

(Buzzfeed News, approx 27 mins reading time)

Her account got flagged once Twitter started policing disinformation ; it was swept up as one of thousands deactivated over the last few months. “They’re trying to silence Patriots!” she said to me. What might’ve seemed strange, though, was that amid all the hardcore QAnon content, she would occasionally drop in links to BuzzFeed News stories I’d written about police misconduct and wrongful convictions: “I hope @POTUS and @DOJ would read the investigative criminal justice stories of @AlbertSamaha & consider the sexual misconduct he has written about, as part of the New Law on Police Reform. #TRUMP2020 #WWG1WGA #TransitiontoGreatness”