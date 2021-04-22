Your evening longread: The chef who will never eat again

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

The chef who will never eat again

From the BBC let’s enter the world of Loretta Harmes, a chef who hasn’t eaten for six years, but hasn’t lost her passion for cooking. Even though she cannot taste her recipes, she has a growing following on Instagram, where she’s known as the nil-by-mouth foodie.

(BBC, approx 12 mins reading time)

It was 2015, and Loretta, 23, had already been surviving on liquidised meals for years. She almost never joined her family at the dinner table. Even picking up a knife and fork felt unusual, let alone chewing the potato and the chicken seasoned with lemon and garlic