Poll: Have you used ticket resale sites?

TAYLOR SWIFT HAS criticised out at Ticketmaster for the botched sale of her upcoming US tour, saying it was “excruciating” to learn that thousands of her fans had struggled to buy tickets for her tour.
The New York Times reported that the US Justice Department has opened an antitrust investigation into Ticketmaster’s parent company.
The probe, focused on whether Live Nation Entertainment has abused its power over the live music industry, predates the botched sale of Swift’s tour, two people with knowledge of the matter told the Times. The paper did not name them.
One key aspect of online ticket sales is the phenomenon of ticket resale sites. This is where tickets are bought from licenced ticket sellers and resold at a price determined by the person or company in possession of the tickets.
With all that in mind we are asking: Have you used ticket resale sites?
