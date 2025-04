WE ALL KNOW that buying a home in Ireland is not easy.

From saving for the deposit to entering the bidding process, none of it is for the faint-hearted.

The new Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Regional Independents government has pledged in its programme for government to make the home-buying process clearer and more transparent.

They’ve said they will do this by establishing an expert group that draws on international best practice.

Advertisement

They’ve also said they will task the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission with setting up a dedicated portal where bad practices can be reported.

So we want to know, if you reached the point of actively looking for a home in recent years, how was your experience?

Did you have any run-ins with shady estate agents?

Did you feel under pressure in the bidding process or when it came to signing contracts?

Did a seller, estate agent or housing developer ask you to do something you felt was unfair or unethical?

Did you witness any practices you felt were not above board?

We want to hear your stories. Get in touch by emailing answers@thejournal.ie and tell us your experience.

Please tell us your first name, age and county, or let us know if you would like your name to not be published.

Entries may be edited for clarity or other issues.